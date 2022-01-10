Terex Finlay is continuing to expand its North American dealers network by appointing Rock Machinery Co. LLC to distribute and support the full line up of Finlay crushers, screeners and conveying equipment in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Founded in 2004, Rock Machinery is a family-run business and highly experienced in providing material processing machinery, parts and service to customers in the quarrying, mining, sand and gravel and recycling industries.

Located in Allenton, Wisc., Rock Machinery has a long history of prompt and dedicated service that is backed up by knowledgeable staff committed to supporting their customers. It will provide genuine spare parts and support services to the existing population of Terex Finlay machines in the market with immediate effect.

Darren Finlay, Terex Finlay regional sales manager, said, "We are delighted to welcome Bryant Fazer and his team to the Terex Finlay dealer network. Our dealer network is strong and growing and they are joining us at an exciting time in our industry.

"Rock Machinery is a high calibre-dealer committed to complete customer satisfaction by consistently providing industry leading customer support and unequalled professional service. The team at Rock Machinery are industry veterans and possess a wealth of knowledge and expertise to advise and support customers with their equipment rental and purchases decisions and how Terex Finlay products can benefit in their business."

"We attribute our success to only partnering with world class manufacturers supported by field service that exceeds our competitors," said Fazer, president of Rock Machinery.

"Terex Finlay products are robustly engineered with an unmatched model line to work across a multitude of applications. Their sales, parts and technical support teams embrace the same values for customer satisfaction as Rock Machinery. Terex Finlay are clearly setting themselves up to be the ‘customers' manufacturer of choice' in North America.

"Being a Terex Finlay dealer enables us to provide our customers with an product that is world class backed up by our commitment to customer support and unequalled ‘Rock Solid Field Service'."

For more information, visit www.terex.com.

