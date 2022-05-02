Roland Machinery announced it is now an authorized dealer of the Terex Fuchs line of material handlers at Roland's locations in Illinois, Missouri and northwest Indiana. Terex Fuchs' machines feature unique designs, which make them useful in scrap yards, the recycling industry, sawmill industry, at ports and other material handling conditions.

"Since our founding, the Fuchs‘ name has stood for ingenuity and first-class machinery," said Scott Williams, sales director of Fuchs North America. "Innovation, quality and customer orientation — we have remained true to these basic values through the ages. With a focus on core branches of the material handling industry, we develop loading machines of the highest quality and offer our customers excellent service through premier dealers like Roland Machinery Co."

Roland Machinery will be carrying the full lineup of Terex Fuchs material handlers.

"The Roland Machinery Co. Illinois, Missouri and Indiana teams are excited to expand their relationship with our current customer base, along with new customers, by providing Fuchs' material handlers," said Matt Roland, president of Roland Machinery. "With Fuchs' first-class machinery, we will continue to bring our top-level products and support to the market."

About Roland Machinery

Roland Machinery Co. has been serving the Midwest for more than 60 years, with 17 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, northwest Indiana, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

RMC offers customers a variety of products, support and service. From its equipment lines to its full line of attachments to an extensive parts inventory, Roland can provide what contractors need for any job, big or small.

Roland's equipment lines include Komatsu, Komatsu Forestry, Wirtgen, Vogele, Kleeman, Hamm, Sennebogen, Doosan Portable Power, Terex Fuchs, Gradall, LeeBoy, Tana, Serco and more.

For more information, visit https://www.rolandmachinery.com/.

Today's top stories