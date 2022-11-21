The Cedarapids CRC1350 was engineered to meet the growing industry trend toward larger, mobile, electric powered, low-maintenance plants, that provide an increased production capacity.

Terex has launched the Cedarapids CRC1350 portable cone plant featuring the new TC1300X cone crusher. The complete CRC1350 solution delivers peak productivity at an economical price point and easy access maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

The implementation of the enhanced TC1300X cone crusher features 400 hp, a significant increase in power over the previous version. The TC1300X use of high efficiency roller bearings, boasts several notable advancements that enhance performance and functionality overall. This complete configuration increases stroke from 45 to 70 mm that results in an increase thru put, and an improved quality product shape. Other key features include automated cone controls and larger closed side settings.

The portable plant includes an oversize quick-release cone feed hopper extension with overflow chute, a 42 in. rugged straight-line product conveyor, a metal detector for off-plant feed conveyor and service platforms with elevated deck, guard rails and access ladder.

Maintenance and safety features include conveniently located grease banks, ground access cone lubrication module, emergency stop stations on both sides of the frame, and manual crank-style landing jacks.

The Cedarapids CRC1350 was engineered to meet the growing industry trend toward larger, mobile, electric powered, low-maintenance plants, that provide an increased production capacity.

