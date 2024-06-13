List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Terex Launches MAGNA for Large-Scale Quarrying, Mining Operations

    Thu June 13, 2024 - National Edition
    terex



    Terex has launched MAGNA, a new brand to provide equipment for large-scale operations in the quarrying, mining, construction and recycling industries.

    With decades of experience and a reputation for excellence across its Powerscreen, Finlay and EvoQuip brands, Terex has been at the forefront of providing innovative, high-quality equipment solutions for compact and mid-sized materials processing markets.

    MAGNA is "Made for More", designed to have more power to handle more material throughput efficiently, ensuring more productivity and more cost-effectiveness for customers, according to the manufacturer.

    Leveraging the global presence of Terex and with an ambitious product roadmap supported by Terex-wide engineering, manufacturing, marketing, parts and service capabilities, MAGNA will serve customers across all continents, providing high-quality solutions supported by a global network of skilled distributors.

    Spearheading the launch of MAGNA is Neil McIlwaine, business line director. Having previously worked for Finlay, McIlwaine completed several successful assignments in China and South Africa to establish and increase Finlay's distribution footprint and continued growth strategy globally. He will be available at the upcoming Hillhead 2024 exhibition, where attendees can discuss opportunities and learn more about MAGNA.

    To reach out to Neil in advance of Hillhead, visit www.terex.com/magna.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Prefab Process May Help Contractors Surmount Many Jobsite Challenges

    'Borderland' Project Reshapes Interstate 10

    ABC: Construction Materials Prices Decrease in May for First Time Since December

    VIDEO: Cat Grading Beams Deliver High Productivity Material Grading

    Papich Construction Installing Two Crossings Beneath California Highway

    Jacobsen Celebrates Milestone at University Of Utah

    Utah Construction Crews Repairing 62 Bridges This Summer

    ARI-HETRA Highlights WS-BL44 On Vehicle Disc Brake Lathe



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Equipment Business News mining Recycling & Processing Equipment Terex







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA