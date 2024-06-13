Terex has launched MAGNA, a new brand to provide equipment for large-scale operations in the quarrying, mining, construction and recycling industries.

With decades of experience and a reputation for excellence across its Powerscreen, Finlay and EvoQuip brands, Terex has been at the forefront of providing innovative, high-quality equipment solutions for compact and mid-sized materials processing markets.

MAGNA is "Made for More", designed to have more power to handle more material throughput efficiently, ensuring more productivity and more cost-effectiveness for customers, according to the manufacturer.

Leveraging the global presence of Terex and with an ambitious product roadmap supported by Terex-wide engineering, manufacturing, marketing, parts and service capabilities, MAGNA will serve customers across all continents, providing high-quality solutions supported by a global network of skilled distributors.

Spearheading the launch of MAGNA is Neil McIlwaine, business line director. Having previously worked for Finlay, McIlwaine completed several successful assignments in China and South Africa to establish and increase Finlay's distribution footprint and continued growth strategy globally. He will be available at the upcoming Hillhead 2024 exhibition, where attendees can discuss opportunities and learn more about MAGNA.

To reach out to Neil in advance of Hillhead, visit www.terex.com/magna.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories