Terex Materials Processing Appoints New Leaders

Terex Materials Processing announced the appointments of Matt Dickson as business line director of Terex Finlay and general manager of the Omagh site, and Barry O'Hare as business line director of EvoQuip.

Pat Brian, VP and managing director, mobile crushing and screening, said, "Matt Dickson has a successful commercial and engineering background — experienced not only in sales and global distribution growth with entry into new markets but with a strong technical aptitude for our equipment.

"For the past four years he has led the EvoQuip business, taking it from its inception to becoming one of the world's top three brands for compact mobile crushing and screening equipment."

Before that, Dickson worked for Terex Finlay in Omagh for more than 10 years, culminating in the role of engineering director.

"We are confident that Matt will be warmly welcomed back into Omagh and equally by the Terex Finlay dealer network as they work together to expand the Terex Finlay business globally."

Paul O'Donnell, previous business line director of Terex Finlay, will transition to director of strategic sourcing, Terex Materials Processing.

"During his time with Terex Finlay, Paul has overseen an impressive period of growth of the brand as well as the expansion of the Omagh facility into the Centre of Excellence for the design and manufacture of mobile crushers. We thank Paul for his vision, dedication and leadership and wish him every success for the future," Brian said.

Commenting on O'Hare's appointment to business line director of EvoQuip, Brian said, "Barry has a wealth of experience in the crushing and screening industry, having worked in several positions for Powerscreen and Terex MPS over the past 12 years. Through his most recent role, Barry has guided the strategic and operational sales activities for EvoQuip and led the development and management of territory sales. We are confident that Barry is well placed to take EvoQuip into its next exciting phase of growth."

