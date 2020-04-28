The new 6 by 16 ft. 2-deck screen is the largest in this plant class. It has a dual slope design with a steeper top deck to handle heavy loads and quickly stratify material.

At ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, Cedarapids, a Terex MPS brand, unveiled its latest crushing and screening solution, the highly portable CRH1113R closed circuit impactor crusher / screen plant.

The CRH1113R portable plant features a brand new crusher, screen and feeder, all uniquely designed to maximize production of this machine. Cedarapids engineers focused on maximum productivity, friendly maintenance and reliability, according to the manufacturer.

Portable

Designed as a one piece tow, the portable crushing and screening solution is easy to transport on highway or move onsite. Hydraulics on the screen and return conveyor give quick, easy and safe set-up.

The machine is self-contained with on board diesel power and generator. The 450hp variable speed Scania diesel engine direct drives both the crusher and 150kW generator with an efficient hydraulic clutch. The rest of the plant is electrically powered for maximum efficiency and minimal maintenance.

High Production

The new TI4250 crusher has modern hydraulic controlled curtains to make adjustments and maintenance safe and quick. The variable speed diesel allows optimum rotor speed to best match the application and desired product.

The new 6 by 16 ft. 2-deck screen is the largest in this plant class. It has a dual slope design with a steeper top deck to handle heavy loads and quickly stratify material.

The lower deck has less slope to increase retention time for maximum screening efficiency. The entire screen can be positioned with more or less slope to optimize production.

The new vibrating grizzly feeder is 48 in. wide by 18 ft. long to handle feed from large loaders. This feeder has a unique convertible 6 ft. long, 2-section grizzly that easily converts from stepped grizzly bar sections to sloped punch plate sections, or combination punch plate and grizzly bars. Wide 24 in. cross conveyors can return 1 or 2 decks to the crusher for maximum screening capacity or reversed to make additional products.

Maintenance Friendly

The CRH1113R plant incorporates many maintenance friendly features to make maintenance safe and easy, with minimal downtime. The all electric drives provide long, low maintenance life.

The upper cross conveyor rolls away for quick and safe access to the 2nd deck screen cloth. The overhead conveyor rises hydraulically to give access to top deck screen cloth. There are work platforms surrounding the screen and access from the ground to areas around the main frame.

The optional hood scoop feature pulls radiator air from above the heavy dust laden air at ground level and also greatly reduces ground level engine and fan noise. In addition, the hood scoop's replaceable filter minimizes asphalt dust drawn into the radiator, reducing cleaning maintenance.

Ed Sauser, product manager, said, "The CRH1113R is the result of customer input and recognizing the need for a highly portable plant that offers higher production and greater value than what's on the market today. The brand new crusher, large screen & feeder, and low maintenance electric driven components make this one piece towable machine a great value for processing shot rock as well as concrete and asphalt recycle materials."

For more information, visit www.terexmps.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.