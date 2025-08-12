Terex MPS partners with Rock Machinery to expand dealer network in Indiana, offering Cedarapids, Simplicity, and Canica crushing and screening equipment. Rock Machinery's reputation for quality service aligns with the legacy brands' commitment to industry-leading solutions.

Terex MPS photo

Terex MPS (Minerals Processing Systems) announced the expanded partnership with Rock Machinery Inc., now an authorized distributor for all three legacy brands: Cedarapids, Simplicity and Canica in the state of Indiana.

Rock Machinery has been a respected distributor of high-quality crushing, screening and specialty equipment for the aggregate, mining and recycling industries across the Midwest.

Founded in 2004 by Larry Hetzel, Rock Machinery built its reputation on delivering exceptional equipment and parts support to producers throughout the region. Currently a full-line Cedarapids distributor in Indiana, Rock Machinery will now represent Simplicity Vibratory Equipment and Canica Vertical Shaft Impactors (VSI) as well, offering customers a complete crushing and screening product solution in the state of Indiana.

"We've proudly served the Indiana market since 2015," said Bryant Fazer, president of Rock Machinery. "The addition of Simplicity and Canica to our Cedarapids offering gives us the ability to provide a full range of crushing and screening solutions to our customers. We're excited to represent these historic brands known for quality, performance and durability."

Cedarapids, Simplicity and Canica have long been recognized for engineering excellence and dependable performance, according to the company. Cedarapids offers a complete range of portable, modular and static crushing and screening systems. Simplicity is known for its vibratory screens and feeders, while Canica delivers vertical shaft impactor technology for a wide range of applications.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Rock Machinery," said Russ Burns, director of sales of Terex MPS. "Their in-depth industry knowledge, commitment to customer service and strong presence in the region make them an ideal representative for our full product portfolio in Indiana. This expansion ensures that our customers continue to receive the highest level of support and expertise."

Since being unified under the Terex MPS umbrella in 2009, Cedarapids, Simplicity and Canica have carried forward a rich tradition of innovation and customer commitment. Serving customers across aggregates, mining, recycling, demolition and industrial minerals sectors, these brands provide solutions designed to deliver performance and longevity, according to the company.

For more information, visit terex.com/mps/en/canica, terex.com/cedarapids/en, terex.com/simplicity/en and rockmachinery.com.

