Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Terex Names Rock Machinery New Canica, Simplicity Dealer in Indiana

    Terex MPS partners with Rock Machinery to expand dealer network in Indiana, offering Cedarapids, Simplicity, and Canica crushing and screening equipment. Rock Machinery's reputation for quality service aligns with the legacy brands' commitment to industry-leading solutions.

    Tue August 12, 2025 - Midwest Edition #17
    Terex MPS


    Terex MPS photo
      (Terex MPS photo)   (Terex MPS photo)

    Terex MPS (Minerals Processing Systems) announced the expanded partnership with Rock Machinery Inc., now an authorized distributor for all three legacy brands: Cedarapids, Simplicity and Canica in the state of Indiana.

    Rock Machinery has been a respected distributor of high-quality crushing, screening and specialty equipment for the aggregate, mining and recycling industries across the Midwest.

    Founded in 2004 by Larry Hetzel, Rock Machinery built its reputation on delivering exceptional equipment and parts support to producers throughout the region. Currently a full-line Cedarapids distributor in Indiana, Rock Machinery will now represent Simplicity Vibratory Equipment and Canica Vertical Shaft Impactors (VSI) as well, offering customers a complete crushing and screening product solution in the state of Indiana.

    "We've proudly served the Indiana market since 2015," said Bryant Fazer, president of Rock Machinery. "The addition of Simplicity and Canica to our Cedarapids offering gives us the ability to provide a full range of crushing and screening solutions to our customers. We're excited to represent these historic brands known for quality, performance and durability."

    Cedarapids, Simplicity and Canica have long been recognized for engineering excellence and dependable performance, according to the company. Cedarapids offers a complete range of portable, modular and static crushing and screening systems. Simplicity is known for its vibratory screens and feeders, while Canica delivers vertical shaft impactor technology for a wide range of applications.

    "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Rock Machinery," said Russ Burns, director of sales of Terex MPS. "Their in-depth industry knowledge, commitment to customer service and strong presence in the region make them an ideal representative for our full product portfolio in Indiana. This expansion ensures that our customers continue to receive the highest level of support and expertise."

    Since being unified under the Terex MPS umbrella in 2009, Cedarapids, Simplicity and Canica have carried forward a rich tradition of innovation and customer commitment. Serving customers across aggregates, mining, recycling, demolition and industrial minerals sectors, these brands provide solutions designed to deliver performance and longevity, according to the company.

    For more information, visit terex.com/mps/en/canica, terex.com/cedarapids/en, terex.com/simplicity/en and rockmachinery.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Construction Begins On $274M U.S. 33 Expansion Project

    Cavs, Cleveland Clinic Top Off New Performance Center

    DFW Airport Completes Terminal F Module Moves as Sixth Terminal Takes Shape

    Sullair Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Company Picnic, Public Art Donation

    With New Bridge Now Open on Ala. Highway 75, Crews Working to Demolish Older Structure

    Fleet Cost & Care Welcomes Customer NessCampbell to Jacob Douglas' No. 19 Car for USF Pro 2000 Portland Race Weekend

    Iowa DOT Responds to Growth in Des Moines

    Liebherr at IRPT 2025 Annual Conference



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Crushers Crushers / Pulverizers / Shears Rock Machinery Co., LLC Screening Terex Terex Canica Terex MPS







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147