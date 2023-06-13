List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Terex Utilities Names Eric Kluver VP, General Manager

    Tue June 13, 2023 - National Edition
    Terex Utilities


    Eric Kluver
    Eric Kluver

    Terex Utilities welcomed Eric Kluver as its new vice president and general manager.

    "Eric brings a wealth of operational and financial experience with top equipment manufacturing and distribution companies," said Simon Meester, president of Terex Aerial Work Platforms.

    Meester, who has been the president of Genie since 2021, recently was promoted to president of Aerial Work Platforms, the segment that oversees operations for both Genie and Terex Utilities.

    "Eric's background, and the dedication of the entire Terex Utilities team, will ensure Terex Utilities is well positioned to deliver on the needs of the electric utility industry today, and into the future," Meester said.

    Kluver, who reports to Meester, spent more than 20 years with the Palfinger Group, a multi-national business that provides crane and lifting solutions. Building on a career of various U.S. and international leadership assignments, he was most recently a key member of the North America management team, responsible for six U.S. and Canadian entities, while also serving as VP of Finance.

    Kluver is certified as a Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence, Six Sigma Black Belt and ISO 9001:2000 Lead Auditor.

    "I am delighted to have been appointed to lead Terex Utilities. It is a company with a strong culture of safety, customer-centricity, collaboration, and continuous improvement," said Kluver. "Together with our talented team and valued customers, we will navigate the ever-changing landscape of the utilities industry and drive sustainable growth and continued success."




