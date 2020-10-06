Terex Utilities Opens New Manufacturing Facility

Among the first machines to roll off the line was a C6060 digger derrick for Otter Tail Power Company in Minnesota, an HR46 aerial device for Xcel Energy in Minnesota, a LT40 aerial device from NiSource in Indiana and a General 65 digger derrick for Brazos Electric Cooperative in Texas.

Terex Utilities announced that its new manufacturing headquarters is now fully functional, and the first production units have rolled off the line. The 450,000 sq. ft. facility brings production operations under one roof on a 55-acre site in Watertown, S.D.

The new facility houses assembly, fiberglass, paint and installation.

"By consolidating from 10 facilities into one, Terex Utilities improves internal communications and production efficiencies, which will reduce product lead times to better serve our customers," said Clint Weber, VP/general manager, Terex Utilities.

Among the first machines to roll off the line was a C6060 digger derrick for Otter Tail Power Company in Minnesota, an HR46 aerial device for Xcel Energy in Minnesota, a LT40 aerial device from NiSource in Indiana and a General 65 digger derrick for Brazos Electric Cooperative in Texas.

"Our manufacturing process enables delivery of quality products because we utilize a stable and robust U.S.-based supply chain, welding performed by certified team members, powder coating before assembly and a fiberglass procedure that uses rectangular bi-axial epoxy resin filament winding. Before delivery, assembled units are 100 percent operationally tested," said Weber. "We are able to quickly build quality utility equipment to meet the specific needs of customers."

Terex Utilities hopes to celebrate the opening of its modern manufacturing facility with customers once the Coronavirus is controlled.

For more information, visit www.Terex.com.