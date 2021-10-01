The M1700X has heavy duty bearing arrangement for long service life, higher levels of screening efficiency and throughput, increased serviceability and maintenance access as well as increased screen angle adjustment that is highly adaptable for feed material variation.

Terex Washing Systems launched its latest innovation — the enhanced M1700X mobile washing screen — at CQMS, Ireland's Construction & Quarry Machinery Show, which took place Sept. 10 and 11 in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The M1700X is a redesign of the M1700 and improves the M Range of mobile washing screens manufactured by Terex Washing Systems that can produce up to five products (three aggregates and two sands) in applications including aggregates, recycling, industrial sands and mining.

The M1700X was featured alongside the FM120 C-2G, which allows sand to be recovered when both machines are connected together.

Barry McMenamin, business line director of Terex Washing Systems, said, "The addition of the M1700X will enhance an already significant product range offered by Terex Washing Systems, meeting both market and customers' needs for mobile washing. Our team of engineers have worked closely with our customers to develop improvements to an already high performing machine, such as the new tracked rinser that features a redesigned high fluidisation wash box, increased standard features and improved washing efficiency."

M1700X Highlights

The improved M1700X features a new integrated high fluidisation wash box to maximize deck efficiency, increase media wear life and have an adjustable spray system. It also boasts increased standard features, including a standard hydraulic raise and lower for quicker service access, standard hydraulic tensioning, and one-piece catchbox for easy machine reconfiguration.

Setting new standards in screen box technology, the M1700X has heavy duty bearing arrangement for long service life, higher levels of screening efficiency and throughput, increased serviceability and maintenance access as well as increased screen angle adjustment that is highly adaptable for feed material variation.

The model also has been redesigned with a focus on wet processing efficiency, with 16 percent increase in spray capacity across all decks, industry leading levels of catchbox sealing, innovative configurable catchbox outlets and configurable blending to maintain material specification.

Additionally, the M1700X is easily transported, has a quick set up time (typically 15 minutes), and has optional hybrid power available around the world.

Speaking on the CQMS show, McMenamin continued, "It was terrific to be back at a show, welcome customers to our stand and showcase the capability of our equipment and discuss our latest innovations. We were delighted by how well the M1700X was received and we look forward to building on the connections made at CQMS and discussing how our bespoke solutions can meet their specific needs."

