Photo courtesy of Terex Terex Washing Systems installed a full ‘Feeder to Filterpress’ solution at Albin Borer AG, which achieves throughputs of 250 tonnes per hour of C&D and excavation waste, producing nine saleable products.

Terex Washing Systems (TWS), a global leader with more than 60 years of expertise in the design and manufacture of washing equipment, celebrated five years of manufacturing filterpresses.

This milestone underscores the team's commitment to environmental responsibility in quarry operations worldwide, with its filterpresses processing approximately 100 million tonnes annually across the globe.

"Our journey in the design and development of our own filterpresses began in 2019 and today, we stand as a global leader in delivering complete ‘Feeder to Filterpress' solutions," said Mark Fisher, business line director of Terex Washing Systems. "The evolution of our filterpress technology underscores our commitment to driving efficiency and sustainability in the quarrying industry."

Benefits of Filterpress Technology

One of the key advantages of the Terex Washing Systems filterpresses is their efficiency in water recycling, which reclaim over 95 percent of the water used in the washing process, minimizing water consumption and reducing the need for freshwater input.

Filterpresses also aid in waste reduction by producing a dry filter cake waste product. This dry cake is easily transportable and can be reintegrated into the quarry or used for other applications. By maximizing water recycling and minimizing waste generation, these systems help quarry owners meet environmental regulations and demonstrate a strong commitment to responsible quarrying practices.

Another benefit of filterpresses is improved overall efficiency of the wash plant by streamlining the water treatment process. By effectively separating solids from liquids, they produce cleaner water for reuse and optimize the performance of downstream equipment.

Quality assurance is another significant advantage as filterpresses provide clean, recycled water to re-enter the washing process, improving the quality of washed sand and aggregates.

Photo courtesy of Terex

Leadership in Technology

Since the inception of in-house filterpress manufacturing in 2019 at the Terex Washing Systems headquarters in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, the team has refined its filterpress technology and integrated it into its comprehensive "Feeder to Filterpress" washing solutions. These systems divert waste from landfills while recycling the water used during the process, significantly reducing environmental impact and improving aggregate production for quarry customers.

Beyond innovation, Terex Washing Systems offers comprehensive global support and service. With 40 distributors worldwide and regional offices in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia, Terex Washing Systems provides localized expertise and service.

Supported by a dedicated technical team and advanced laboratory facilities, Terex Washing Systems ensures optimal equipment performance and sustainability throughout its customers' operations.

For more information, visit www.terex.com/washing.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories