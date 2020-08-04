Terramac Designates Power Motive Corporation as Colorado Dealer

The team at PMC will provide professional sales, rental and aftermarket support on the Terramac product line across six branch locations in Colorado.

Terramac, a manufacturer of rubber track crawler carriers, expanded its representation in the North American market to include Power Motive Corporation (PMC) as part of its dealer network. PMC will represent the Terramac product line in Colorado.

"At Power Motive Corporation, we are always looking for ways to diversify our offerings, and we are extremely pleased to be doing so with the addition of Terramac's crawler carrier product line," said Mac Blount, president of PMC.

"Terramac carriers offer superior quality and have an excellent reputation for reliability as they conquer some of the toughest job sites. The demand for rubber tracked carriers is on the rise in the markets we serve and we are confident this new line will be well-perceived by customers."

PMC will offer the Terramac RT6, RT7R, RT9, RT14 and RT14R crawler carriers to serve the pipeline, environmental, utility, mining, forestry, environmental and general construction industries. In addition to Terramac's three standard options — convertible dump-to-flat beds, rock dump beds and flatbeds — PMC will offer Terramac units customized with support attachments such as tac welders, hydroseeding units, digger derricks, aerial devices, personnel carriers, concrete mixers and concrete agitators.

"We have a strong customer base in the pipeline industry and Terramac crawler carriers will provide the safe and dependable access needed to complete these jobs more efficiently," said Blount.

"The units' unlimited customization capabilities will also allow us and our customers to further grow in the various other markets that we currently serve."

The team at PMC will provide sales, rental and aftermarket support on the Terramac product line across six branch locations in Colorado.

"Terramac's superior commitment to customer service and product support goes hand-in-hand with our own company standards," said Blount. "Right out of the gate, Terramac provided our team with thorough sales and service training to ensure we were equipped with the knowledge to uphold our support promise to customers. We are excited to offer such value to our customers and look forward to a successful partnership."

For more information about PMC, visit www.powermotivecorp.com.

For more information about Terramac, call 630/365-4800 or visit Terramac.com.