Terramac adds Rish Equipment, Alta Equipment Company and Romco Equipment Co. to its growing dealer network.

Terramac, a manufacturer of rubber track crawler carriers, continues to expand representation in the North American market by adding Rish Equipment, Alta Equipment Company in the Northeast and Romco Equipment Co. to its growing dealer network.

"We're dedicated to providing customers with the superior quality and value of Terramac crawler carriers through our nationwide dealer network," said Matt Slater, vice president of business development at Terramac.

"Rish, Alta Equipment Company and Romco are top-notch heavy equipment dealerships that maintain strong commitments to delivering exceptional customer service and product support. We're certain they will each be a positive addition to further strengthen the Terramac dealer network, and we look forward to lasting partnerships."

The new dealers will offer Terramac's full line of straight frame and 360-degree rotating crawler carriers to serve a variety of industries including utility, environmental, mining, pipeline and general construction. Terramac's three standard options — conversion beds, rock dump beds and flatbeds — will be available, as well as customized Terramac units with support attachments such as digger derricks, aerial lifts, hydroseeding units, personnel carriers, service cranes and more.

"Terramac is a natural fit with the current equipment offerings of these dealerships. Adding Terramac's versatile product line will not only allow Rish, Alta Equipment Company and Romco to further support their existing customers, but it will also provide an opportunity to expand into other markets with the units' unlimited customization capabilities," said Slater.

The staff of each dealership will provide sales, rental and aftermarket support on the Terramac product line. Their representatives will deliver timely service, and their highly qualified technicians are equipped with the latest technology to ensure Terramac machines are maintained at the highest standard, according to the company.

Rish Equipment Company will represent Terramac crawler carriers from 11 branch locations in Virginia and West Virginia. It assures outstanding service support with an extensive parts inventory, well-trained mechanics and service personnel, and on-site maintenance capabilities.

Alta Equipment Company in the Northeast, is a leading heavy equipment provider with more than 50 years of experience serving the construction industry. It is dedicated to delivering total customer satisfaction and will represent Terramac in Vermont, Connecticut and New York.

Romco Equipment Company Co. is celebrating 60 years in the industry and is committed to serving the equipment market with a wide range of quality products and outstanding support. It will represent the Terramac crawler carrier line in south Texas.

For more information, visit Rish at Rish.com, Alta Equipment Company in the Northeast at Construction.AltaEquipment.com and Romco at Romco.com.

For more information about Terramac, call 630/365-4800 or visit Terramac.com.

