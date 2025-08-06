Terramac expands its U.S. dealer network with four new partners across key regions. The addition enhances sales, rentals and aftermarket support for customers in various industries. Terramac aims to provide high-quality products and comprehensive support with its expanding network of dealers.

Terramac photo New and existing customers will benefit from local equipment availability, parts inventory and certified service support on crawler carriers and wheeled dumpers.

Terramac announced the addition of four new authorized dealers to its growing North American network.

This strategic expansion significantly enhances Terramac's sales, rental and aftermarket support capabilities across key regions, reinforcing its commitment to providing service and product accessibility to customers.

The new dealerships, Anderson Equipment Company, Columbus Equipment Company, Roland Machinery Co. and WPI were selected for their strong market presence, established reputation and dedication to customer satisfaction. These partnerships underscore Terramac's philosophy of collaborating with the most robust players in the heavy equipment industry to ensure customers receive the highest level of expertise and support.

"We are thrilled to welcome these four exceptional dealers to the Terramac family," said Matt Slater, president of Terramac. "Their proven track records and deep understanding of the market make them ideal partners as we continue to expand our footprint. We place immense value on training and product knowledge, and these teams have demonstrated their dedication to serving their territories with the comprehensive support needed to keep the industry moving forward."

Territory Alignment

• Anderson Equipment Company — covering New Hampshire, New York (not including Long Island), Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Vermont with 19 locations

• Columbus Equipment Company — covering Ohio with 10 locations

• Roland Machinery Co. — covering Wisconsin with 6 locations

• WPI — covering southern Louisiana with 6 locations

This territory alignment ensures localized access to Terramac's full range of products and support services, helping customers increase uptime, productivity and profitability in their day-to-day operations. Regardless of the terrain, climate or complexity of the application, customers can count on Terramac's expanding dealer network to deliver innovative equipment and unwavering support.

Supporting Diverse Industries

With the integration of these new partners, Terramac is poised to better serve various industries, including pipeline, utility, general construction and environmental sectors. The expanded network will provide enhanced access to Terramac's two distinct product lines: the rubber track crawler carriers, known for their off-road capabilities and minimal ground pressure, and the wheeled dumpers, designed for material transport in challenging conditions.

"Regardless of the market or job site demands, Terramac's unique range of equipment, coupled with the expertise and dedication of our dealer network, ensures that customers have the reliable tools and support necessary to stay ahead of the curve," said Slater.

For more information, visit terramac.com

