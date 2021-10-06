The all-new Terramac RT7U is purpose-built for utility applications and capable of accommodating a wide array of support equipment.

Terramac unveiled its newest utility carrier model and exhibit its latest specialty units and technologies at The Utility Expo, held Sept. 28 to 30.

The RT7U was displayed with a Versalift VST-7500 aerial lift, which boasts a working height of 80 ft. and 47 ft. of horizontal reach. This unique customization provides the height to tackle almost any size pole, the compactness to work in tight areas and the ultimate versatility for either aerial material handling or personnel lifting, according to the company.

Terramac's RT9U and RT14 also were on display. The purpose-built RT9U was configured with a Terex Commander 6060 digger derrick, providing contractors an all-in-one equipment solution for safely and efficiently constructing, maintaining and restoring power.

The Terramac RT14 was customized with a 5200 cfm Supervac; this specialty straight frame unit is a powerful combination of a vacuum excavator and rubber track carrier that streamlines the process of locating underground utilities.

Terramac also had its compact RT6 straight frame unit with a 2400 cfm vacuum excavator and John Deere engine on display.

Terramac showcased the customization capabilities of its purpose-built utility units at The Utility Expo. Compared to standard Terramac models, the utility carriers are built with a unique extended frame and various hydraulic pump drive configurations. This frame adjustment simplifies the mounting process to accommodate a variety of utility support equipment, including lineman winches, concrete mixers, service cranes and more. Terramac crawler carriers can be utilized for traditional utility projects, as well as for renewable wind and solar energy generation applications, according to the manufacturer.

Terramac also highlighted its units' rubber track technology and low ground pressure, which enable crews to easily maneuver through adverse ground conditions and climb faster on steep and hilly terrain.

The Utility Expo was Terramac's first tradeshow since being acquired by CK Power in January 2021.

For more information, call 630/365-4800 or visit www.terramac.com.

