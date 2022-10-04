Tesla has revised its application for Giga Texas to reveal a potential 500,000 sq.-ft. expansion of the automaker’s electric vehicle production factory located outside of Austin. (Photo courtesy of Joe Tugmeyer.)

Tesla has revised its application for Giga Texas to reveal a potential 500,000 sq. ft. expansion of the automaker's electric vehicle production factory located outside of Austin. Tesla added 12 acres to the site's limits of construction, while adding 522,720 feet of space to the limit. CEO Elon Musk told Teslarati the expansion will accommodate the automaker's plans for an "ecological paradise" at the factory.

According to Teslarati, Tesla officially filed a revised application with the city of Austin's Housing and Planning Department on Sept. 20.

The city noted that, "[Tesla] is proposing revision to previously approved site plan."

Comparing it to the old filling, Tesla is proposing a change to the Giga Texas site plan by expanding the limits of construction. The acreage in the previous application was listed at 268. The new application lists it at 280.

Additionally, the square footage of the factory is set to expand by 500,000 sq. ft. The previous application lists the limits of square footage at 11,674,080. The revised application recently filed by Tesla pushes the square footage limit to 12,196,800.

"Long-term goal is a boardwalk with amenities that goes all the way to downtown Austin, so you can walk, bike or kayak," Musk wrote in a Tweet.

Acctording to Tesla, Gigafactory Texas covers more than 250 acres of land and has more than 10,000,000 sq. ft. of factory floor, so the applications both line up with the company's description of the factory on its website.

Gigafactory Texas currently builds 250,000 vehicles annually, according to Tesla's most recent Shareholder Deck. However, the factory opened earlier this year and is not fully ramped. Tesla previously announced that the factory had built its 10,000th Model Y. Eventually, Gigafactory Texas is expected to build upwards of 500,000 vehicles annually.

Tesla has plans to produce the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas sometime next year. The vehicle had its design finalized earlier this year, Musk said.

