Tesla Gigafactory Making Quick Progress in Travis County

Bulldozers and other heavy construction equipment have been at work for weeks at the location of Tesla's future $1.1 billion electric vehicle factory in southeast Travis County.
The planned 4.5 million sq.-ft. factory will make Tesla's cybertrucks and Model Y electric crossover utility vehicles.
The site sits on 2,100 acres of land, just off Texas 130.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk first referred to the plant as “Cybertruck Gigafactory” since it’s also going to be the site where Tesla’s electric pickup truck is going to be produced.
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
New footings were installed on the central “road,” new contractor trailers were erected; 9th & 10th columns were installed and many trucks delivered steel columns and beams.
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
Construction crews install six large columns, steel structure for the second floor and the roof section is being constructed.
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
Travis County and the Del Valle school district helped lure the factory here by approving tax breaks sought by Tesla that are valued at a minimum of about $60 million combined.
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)
(Joe Tegtmeyer photo)