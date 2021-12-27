The new United Ag & Turf dealership is under construction on East Loop Drive. Some time next year, the present dealership on 9th Street will relocated to the new facility. (Junius Stone photo)

United Ag & Turf, a John Deere dealership, is moving to a new facility on the west side of Texarkana.

The current facility, located at 4015 E. 9th St., has been around since the '70s as a John Deere dealership known as Green Line Equipment. It is now owned by United Ag & Turf, a John Deere dealer active in central Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The current property is just short of 10 acres; the new building will be a 22-acre facility and is currently under construction.

The dealership will continue to provide the same business to customers, though the new building will house more inventory and more efficiently serve customers.

General manager Mike Mahan said this move is necessary because of the growth in business he has seen over the years.

"As we have grown this business over here, we've found the need for a newer, bigger facility to facilitate that growth and to better serve our customers," said Mahan.

The new facility will be located at 808 E. Loop Drive, Texarkana, Texas. The project is expected to be completed by early summer.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

