Texas A&M Approves $35M Rec Center Project

Wed November 18, 2020 - West Edition #24
Texas A&M

The recreation center will be located off Bizzell Street adjacent to the A&M golf course and across from Krueger, Mosher and Rudder halls. Construction could begin as early as December and is expected to be completed by June 2022. The 63,000-sq.-ft. facility will have areas for basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer, strength and conditioning, a climbing wall and locker rooms, among other amenities. Texas A&M University’s Board of Regents recently approved the construction of a $35 million recreation center on the south side of A&M’s main campus.


"In recent years, Texas A&M has invested heavily in several facilities designed to enhance the educational experience," Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young in a statement. "With this new recreation center, we're supporting our students' health and well-being, which are essential to helping them succeed not only in the classroom, but also in life."

The 63,000-sq.-ft. facility will have areas for basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer, strength and conditioning, a climbing wall and locker rooms, among other amenities.

A&M administrators said the facility is needed because of the university's increasing enrollment. A study by the National Intramural Recreational Sports Association shows a university of A&M's size should have at least 587,000 square feet of indoor recreational facilities. A&M has about 415,000 square feet.

Since the Student Recreation Center was opened in 1995, the university's student body has grown more than 60 percent, the university said in a release announcing the project. During the same time, recreational facilities on campus have expanded by only 25 percent.

A&M administrators noted how all recreational facilities are on the west side of A&M's campus, which is more than a 10-minute walk from many academic and housing buildings.

"The South Campus Recreation Center is a critical project to the university's commitment to provide students, faculty and staff with the best opportunities to support and nurture their health and well-being," said Rick Hall, A&M's director of recreational sports. "The Department of Recreational Sports provides high-quality, inclusive experiences and facilities. Multiple assessments have shown that participants in recreational activities have higher persistence rates and graduation rates than those who do not engage in recreation. A student's overall health and well-being, coupled with academic success, will prepare graduates for successful careers within the global economy."



