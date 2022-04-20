The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has announced the approval of several construction items, including projects in Fort Worth, Bryan, Prairie View and San Antonio.

According to Texas A&M, the Regents approved the construction of a second education building on Tarleton State University's Fort Worth campus at a total cost of $66 million.

Texas A&M said board members also authorized $7.7 million in infrastructure improvements, including water, power, fiber and sewer for the growing RELLIS Campus in Bryan.

"These projects are just two examples of how the proceeds of the Permanent University Fund benefit communities all over the state," Chancellor John Sharp said. "Most people never realize how their communities are helped by the PUF."

The Board also approved construction of a $32.5 million dorm for Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Texas A&M said. Currently, the campus has a population of almost 7,000, but it has only approximately 380 dorm beds and a waiting list for on-campus housing.

According to Texas A&M, the new project would add 340 beds.

Prairie View A&M University also will receive a new $11 million fire alarm system, Texas A&M said.

Texas A&M said the board also increased the construction budget for Texas A&M's Bright Complex to $235 million, up from $205 million, much of which will come from gifts and licensing fees.

According to Texas A&M, the additional money will expand a new indoor football practice facility and academic support center. Locker rooms, player lounges and training rooms also will be remodeled.

The Regents also named the basketball court at Reed Arena after Gary Blair, who is retiring as head coach of the Texas A&M women's basketball team after a collegiate coaching career that spanned more than four decades. He has coached at Texas A&M since the 2003-2004 season.

Texas A&M said the board removed the interim titles to two AgriLife leaders. Dr. Cliff Lamb will serve as director of the Texas A&M AgriLife research and Dr. Rick Avery will be director of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

