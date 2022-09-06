Ford Bend County will use more than $10 million for the assistance of planning, design and construction of a flood mitigation project. (Fort Bend County photo)

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has announced financial assistance totaling $24,410,000 for water and flood projects across the state.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The funded projects are as follows:

Parker County Special Utility District (Parker County) Water System Improvements:

Value: $13,000,000

Parker County will use the assistance to finance the planning, acquisition, design, and construction of a water system improvement project. The county will construct water distribution system improvements, including a new elevated storage tank, transmission lines, and distribution lines.

Fort Bend County Levee Improvement District No. 7 (Fort Bend County) Flood Mitigation Project

Value: $10,810,000

Ford Bend County will use the assistance for the planning, design, and construction of a flood mitigation project. The county will reduce internal flood risk though a combination of additional stormwater pumping and detention capacity, including the construction of a new detention pond to provide an additional approximate 115 acre-feet of storage.

Moffat Water Supply Corporation (Bell County) Water System Improvements

Value: $600,000

The Moffat Water Supply Corporation will use the assistance to finance the construction of a water system improvement project.

In December 2018, the corporation received a $3,300,000 commitment from the Texas Water Development Fund for planning, acquisition, design, and construction of a water system improvement project. Early in the design phase, the project team determined that additional funding would be needed to complete construction due to rising costs. With the remaining project funds and the additional financial assistance recently approved, the corporation will construct a new 200,000-gal. elevated storage tank and a new ground storage tank, as well as make pump station improvements.

