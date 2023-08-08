The funding goes to agencies like Southwest Area Regional Transit District that provided a path for Gilleland to reach her dream of getting two college degrees through a comprehensive outreach, travel training, and partnership with healthcare case-management programs. (TxDOT photo)

Taking the bus opened up endless possibilities for Uvalde resident Jennifer Gilleland. Born with cerebral palsy, she'd ride 90 miles each way on a TxDOT-funded rural transit agency bus to get to class as she worked on her college degree.

Years later, bus rides have helped her travel the nation, even going skydiving in Miami. Her inspiring story is just one example of the many ways TxDOT-funded transit agencies are having a major impact on Texans.

Recently, the Texas Transportation Commission approved $96 million in state and federal funds for rural and small urban transit agencies across the state to help Texans travel to jobs, healthcare and education. The funding goes to agencies like Southwest Area Regional Transit District that provided a path for Gilleland to reach her dream of getting two college degrees through a comprehensive outreach, travel training, and partnership with healthcare case-management programs.

"Rural communities and surrounding areas can sometimes have limited options for transportation, and these transit agencies provide a lifeline for those who need it most," Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said. "This funding will help make sure Texans can get to where they need to go safely and reliably."

These funds will go towards 79 public transportation providers and planning agencies across the state to operate and maintain a critical network of integrated mobility services including:

East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG), Tyler and Longview are working together to provide a seamless network of transportation services through a combination of state and federal grant programs that address the diverse needs of their communities.

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services (BTCS) will be employing around-the-clock language services allowing mobility managers to supply better coordinated transit for non-English speaking individuals.

Rolling Plains Management Corporation (RPMC) is constructing an Administrative and Operations Center to house its SHARP Lines Rural Public Transportation dispatch, administration and training activities. The new facility includes approximately 6,000 square feet of office space attached to the existing bus storage and maintenance building in Crowell, Texas. The new facility provides a safe and efficient office and training space large enough to accommodate additional drivers, fleet maintenance and dispatch administrative staff.

For more information, contact TxDOT Media Relations at [email protected] or 512/463-8700.

Today's top stories