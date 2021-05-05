Equipmentdown-arrow
Texas Company Will Build $40M Hawaii Pali Highway

Wed May 05, 2021 - West Edition #10
Sterling Construction Company Inc.


Sterling Construction Company will construct the highwy in Hawaii.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has awarded a $40 million contract to reconstruct 2.67 mi. of the Pali Highway to Sterling Construction Company Inc.

Under the heavy civil contract, the Texas-based construction company will be tasked with the major reconstruction of a stretch of Pali Highway involving excavation, asphalt paving and traffic maintenance, along with creative phasing to minimize impacts to commuters.

"We welcome the opportunity to perform construction work on the Pali Highway, which is one of the most scenic drives in the United States given its elevation and the commanding views of Oahu," said Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO, in a statement.

"The highway provides a direct route from Oahu's south-east coast to the city of Honolulu and is crucial for both passenger and commercial cross-island transport," he said. "Our work will help to alleviate the traffic and congestion on this widely traveled highway. Our RHB business has extensive experience in working in the challenging Oahu terrain which has enabled us to win another highly attractive project in the Hawaiian Islands."




Read more about...

Hawaii Hawaii Department of Transportation Infrastructure Roadwork Sterling Construction Company Inc.






