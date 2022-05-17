The Texas Water Development Board has approved financial assistance totaling $28.6 million for water, wastewater and flood projects

The funds come through a mixture of grants and loans, and will go toward the following projects:

Socorro: $10M for Drainage Improvement Project:

The city is proposing new, strategically placed drainage culverts, the concrete lining of the Sparks Arroyo drainage channel, the construction of the proposed Stockyard Detention Basin and the expansion of the Onion Field Retention Basin. The improvements aim to decrease flooding, help stop erosion and prevent the buildup of silt banks, which also contributes to localized flooding in the city.

Jacksonville: $5.9M for Wastewater System Improvements:

The city will use the assistance for the planning, design, acquisition and construction of a wastewater collection system project. The city will replace approximately 9,500 linear ft. of sewer trunk main with a larger, 24-in. pipe and will replace the Lakeshore Lift Station to increase its capacity.

Ennis: $3.4M for Flood Management Project:

The city will make improvements to Cottonwood Creek, including the removal of 7,500 linear ft. of debris, construction of a four-acre detention basin, stabilization of 15,000 linear ft. of creek channel bank and the repair of five vehicular crossings. The proposed improvements will address drainage issues, reduce creek bank erosion, and prevent damage to property.

North Hunt Special Utility District: $3.2M for Water System Improvements:

The district will construct a new water well, pressure tank and booster pump station, including a new disinfection and control building. Additionally, the District will upgrade approximately 46,000 linear ft. of water lines and replace 400 water meters with radio-read meters. The proposed improvements for existing distribution pipelines aim to alleviate water losses.

Strawn: $2M for Water System Improvements:

With the financial assistance, the city will replace three existing filters at its water treatment plant with new microfilters and construct a new building to shelter the microfilters and associated electrical controls, piping and appurtenances. In addition, the city proposes to replace all retail water meters with new radio-read meters to reduce water loss.

M&M Water Supply Corporation: $1.2M for Water System Improvements:

The corporation plans to use the funds to install mixers into their existing elevated storage tanks and upgrade the system with a one-ton chlorine cylinder.

