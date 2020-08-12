--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
The AED Foundation Continues Its Endeavor to Accredit 100 College Programs by 2024

Wed August 12, 2020 - National Edition
AED Foundation



The AED Foundation (AEDF) is committed to accrediting 100 college programs by 2024, working consistently with schools to provide this highly respected distinction. This is one component of the Foundation's Vision 2024 goal, which aims to reduce the workforce shortage by building a strong pipeline of qualified technicians entering the equipment industry.

The AED Foundation's accredited programs must meet industry-recognized standards, ensuring that students receive top-quality education during their time in the program. With these measures in place, the Foundation hopes to produce a higher standard for industry technicians.

The regulated core competencies an accredited program must have creates an influx of highly qualified technicians for the equipment industry across North America. The Foundation's certified technician credential, earned when a student graduates from an accredited program and successfully passes the certification test, will help these individuals stand apart from the crowd when seeking a career post-graduation.

Certified technicians represent dedicated individuals committed to a rigorous program to better themselves and the industry. Not only do accredited programs prepare students for their future, but having an AED certified technician credential benefits the dealers as well.

Technicians with these credentials help dealerships stand out amongst their competitors and demonstrates the dealer's commitment to hiring highly trained technicians to be a part of their team. Customers can feel at ease, knowing that their equipment is being repaired and serviced by a technician with an AEDF certification, according to AED.

Executive Vice President and COO of the Foundation Jason Blake said "The AED Foundation's accredited college programs have worked to meet all of the standards the Foundation has set to provide students with a highly valuable education. Students who earn the title of AEDF Certified Technician have achieved a significant skill set that will accompany them through a fulfilling career in the industry."

Through this goal, The Foundation will have a direct effect on increasing the number of qualified technicians entering the equipment industry workforce. Accrediting more college programs throughout North America will help draw the attention of students seeking to gain a quality education to prepare for their careers in the industry.

The Foundation is pleased to make this program more accessible to students and will continue to develop resources beneficial to AED members and the future technicians of the industry.

For more information about The AED Foundation's accredited programs, contact the Foundation's Technical Program Manager, Linley Thompson, at lthompson@aednet.org.


 

