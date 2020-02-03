The Rebirth of H&K's Douglassville Quarry

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

The Rebirth of H&K's Douglassville Quarry

Mon February 03, 2020 - Northeast Edition #3
Colin Kund – CEG CORRESPONDENT


Stockpiles of different materials are seen here.
Stockpiles of different materials are seen here.
Stockpiles of different materials are seen here. The two Caterpillar 775Gs work down in the hole. An up-close shot of one of the screens. The underground surge conveyor. Underground surge conveyor coming out of the tunnel. One screen and two Terex Cedarapids MVP450X cone crushers can be seen in this view. Up-close shot of one of the Terex Cedarapids MVP450Xs. A Caterpillar 775G dumps material into the hopper. A Caterpillar 982M dumps material into the underground surge conveyor.

In early 2019, H&K Group. Inc. (H&K) built a new crushing and processing plant at its Pottstown Trap Rock Douglassville Quarry (PTR-Douglassville Quarry) in Pennsylvania.

With help from Kemper Equipment, H&K has built a new state-of-the-art plant, which provides raw materials to H&K's Delaware Valley Asphalt plant in Philadelphia, Pa. The upgrades also were necessary to fulfill the needs of the regional aggregate material market.

The new plant, which moved to the front of the property from the rear, has upped its processing ability from 400 tons of material per hour to 730 tons per hour of material. The plant is made up of three crushers, multiple screens and varying size conveyors and stackers. The crushing system consists of an 80-ton capacity truck dump hopper, a Terex Cedarapids CRJ 3255 primary jaw crusher and two Terex Cedarapids MC540X cone modules with MVP450X cone crushers. Three screens, including two Terex LJ MHS6203 6-ft. x 20-ft. screens (one equipped with a medium scalper) and one Terex LJ MHS8203 8-ft. x 20-ft. screen, make up the screening portion of the plant. A 240-ft. surge conveyor, with two vibratory feeders, also was added to the plant. Six belt scales were incorporated into the system to measure material and production.

The plant is overseen from a control room, which is situated next to the truck dump hopper. This allows the operator to see the entire plant and monitor the material being dumped into the hopper. If there is any unwanted material dumped into the hopper, the operator has the ability to stop the primary crusher before the unwanted material makes its way into the system. As for controls, a Common Control Module (CCM) was installed at the factory. The CCM allows automation for plant optimization, sequential plant startup & shutdown, diagnostic troubleshooting and the ability to utilize wireless remote controls.

Ed Mycek, materials director, and Jarod Lentz, assistant director of H&K's Materials Division, have praised both Kemper's team and H&K's own in-house efforts for the preparation and construction of the new plant.

"Kemper has done a great job for us," said Mycek.

Kemper also helped design and build the new processing plant at H&K's Hazleton Materials in Hazleton, Pa. (which also became fully operational in early 2019). H&K teams that assisted in the design and building of the new PTR — Douglassville Quarry processing plant include:

  • Reading Site Contractors (RSC), who provided sitework support.
  • Terra Structures, who provided the concrete foundations and retaining walls.
  • H&K's Materials Division, who provided project management, and both mechanical and electrical installations.
  • H&K's in-house engineering team, who provided survey support and assisted in the drafting/design of the plant.
  • Top Shelf Drilling, who provided pad preparation for the plant.

With the creation of the new crushing plant, H&K needed new haul trucks to support the operation. Foley Inc., the local Caterpillar dealer, came out to conduct a study. Based upon H&K's new plant design, hauling distance from the "hole" to the plant and the material being mined, three package options were presented. H&K decided to purchase a 990K loader and two 775Gs as part of a package deal. The 990K was delivered first, followed by the 775Gs a few months after.

"We looked at a few different manufacturers and options before deciding on the 775Gs," said Wade Wetzel, director of maintenance of H&K. "We chose to go with Cat because of the reliability and dependability, their products have proven themselves over the years."

The 775G is a 70-ton capacity rigid frame haul truck and is powered by a C27 diesel engine. Previously, this quarry had been using older Caterpillar 769 40-ton trucks to haul the raw material to the old crushing plant. The 775Gs also were chosen because of their ability to keep up with the feed hopper in the plant.

"So far, we have been very impressed with the 775Gs," Wetzel added. "They are everything you expect from a Caterpillar product. The ease of service, longer maintenance intervals, and operator comforts all create a very nice and reliable product." CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Caterpillar Foley Incorporated Pennsylvania Recycling & Processing Equipment Terex