    Metso Celebrates 40 Years of Lokotrack Mobile Crushers

    Metso celebrates 40 years of Lokotrack crushers. The latest Lokotrack EC range, with new diesel-electric power line and eco-friendly features, marks a sustainable new era as Lokotrack manufacturing relocates to a modern technology center in Finland.

    Thu February 20, 2025 - National Edition
    Metso


    This year marks a notable milestone for Metso as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of Lokotrack mobile crushers.
    Metso photo
    This year marks a notable milestone for Metso as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of Lokotrack mobile crushers.

    This year marks a notable milestone for Metso as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of Lokotrack mobile crushers. Since Metso introduced the Lokotrack in 1985, the company has sold more than 11,000 units.

    "We are excited to make the 40th anniversary of the iconic Lokotrack line a key highlight at all our events and trade shows throughout 2025, celebrating this milestone with our customers, partners and industry peers," said Jarmo Vuorenpää, vice president, Metso track solutions, Metso.

    The journey began with a bold idea: to create a mobile, track-mounted crusher that would revolutionize onsite operations. Metso, then called Lokomo, collaborated with the crushing contractor customer Telamurska to develop the first Lokotrack prototype. This solution eliminated the need for transporting rocks to quarries and aggregates back to job sites and introduced greater efficiency for road construction and other projects.

    The concept was met with enthusiasm on the market and Metso began the serial production of Lokotrack crushers as an industry first in 1987. Today, Lokotrack crushers are found on every continent, including Antarctica, where their reliability and performance continue to set the standard for mobile crushing solutions, according to the company.

    Lokotrack has a strong position and reputation in the market, with a portfolio of 23 machines, each offering 50 configuration options. More than 300 diesel-electric units have been delivered for cleaner, more efficient operations. In addition, Lokotrack has an award-winning design (iF Design Fennia Prize in 2014).

    Sustainable Lokotrack EC Range, New Manufacturing Facility Mark New Era  

    The new Lokotrack EC range, launched in 2024, showcases the brand's legacy of quality and innovation enabling low carbon production. The new range is part of the Metso Plus portfolio.

    "The latest Lokotrack units feature a new diesel-electric power line, enhanced design, lighting and improvements for easier, safer use and maintenance," said Jarmo Vuorenpää. "Equipped with cutting-edge crushing technology and digital tools, the EC range ensures high-quality products on time and at the right price."

    In the future, Lokotrack manufacturing in Finland will relocate from its current location in Hatanpää to Metso's new modern technology center in Lahdesjärvi, Tampere, where the Lokotrack legacy will continue. The construction of the new technology center is currently under way, with the first phase scheduled for completion in 2027.




