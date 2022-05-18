The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation's Industry Leader Development Program (ILDP) hosted 32 emerging leaders in the transportation design and construction industry in an intensive May 16 to 17 introduction to federal legislative and regulatory advocacy issues.

The annual event, held in conjunction with ARTBA's Federal Issues Program and the Transportation Construction Coalition (TCC) Fly-In, also featured policy discussions with congressional staff and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) officials.

More than 800 graduates from over 200 industry firms and public agencies have completed the ILDP since 1996. HNTB, one of the world's leading infrastructure firms, is the exclusive ILDP sponsor.

The ILDP provides participants with a solid understanding of industry economics, how transportation work in the United States is funded and financed, how actions by the federal government impact the industry, and how they — and their company or agency — can become politically engaged. As part of the program, graduates meet with their members of Congress to discuss transportation policy issues.

The program included a session on implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and a mentoring and career development session led by ARTBA Chairman Ward Nye, chairman and CEO Martin Marietta and ARTBA First Vice Chair Tim Duit, president, Duit Holdings.

The 2022 class included:

David Abrahams, director — structural engineer, WSP, New York, N.Y.

Heather Anderson, project manager, HNTB Corp., Los Angeles, Calif.

Eric Baker, VP product management, Astec Industries, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Shane Campbell, senior associate, highway department manager, senior project manager, Gannett Fleming Inc., Columbus, Ohio

Christopher D'Annunzio, vice president, J. D'Annunzio & Sons Inc., South Plainfield, N.J.

Tyler Dehn, Growth Markets Leader, Wildcat Construction Co., Wichita, Kan.

Nicole DePuy, principal project manager, San Diego office manager, Parsons, San Diego, Calif.

Curtiss Dorr, senior government & strategic business manager, Topcon Positioning Systems, Livermore, Calif.

Martin Downs Jr., president, J. Fletcher Creamer & Sons Inc., Hackensack, N.J.

Wade Felt, senior project manager, AECOM, Hunt Valley, Md.

Cole Frost, chief estimator, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Co. LLC, Draper, Utah

Eric Herzstein, principal project manager, regional bridge practice lead, Parsons, Seattle, Wash.

Felipe Jaramillo, engineering director, Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC, North Venice, Fla.

James Kreider, project executive, Branch Civil Inc., Manassas, Va.

Tim Lang, business analyst/regional sales manager, Impact Recovery Systems, San Antonio, Texas

Andy Larkin, vice president, investor relations, Summit Materials Inc., Denver, Colo.

Chad Littleton, project manager, Talley Construction Co. Inc., Rossville, Ga.

Cooper Lohr, policy specialist, ARTBA

Ayodele Love, director — major projects, Intertek-PSI, Jefferson, La.

Pat McGriff, business development manager, The Lane Corp., Maitland, Fla.

Eric Mellor, director, transportation, RK&K, Baltimore, Md.

Elise Nelson, director of grassroots advocacy & community engagement, Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, Madison, Wis.

Abenezer Nuro, data & systems operations specialist, ARTBA

Travis Raitt, VP/GM, West Florida Concrete, Preferred Materials, Odessa, Fla.

Natalie Rigby, senior highway engineer, T.Y. Lin International, Rockaway, N.J.

John Taylor, vice president/general manager, Preferred Materials Inc., Jacksonville, Fla.

Matthew Tillotson, project executive, Branch Civil Inc., Chesapeake, Va.

Athena Ullah, chief of staff, STV, New York, N.Y.

Nikki Underwood, national director of PCT, Strategy & Growth, WSP USA, Greenville, S.C.

Kristen Van Gilst, digital integration consultant, STV, Charlotte, N.C.

David Weinkauf, president, Integrity Grading and Excavating Inc., Schofield, Wis.

Logan Whitehead, senior roadway design engineer, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Co. LLC, Draper, Utah

