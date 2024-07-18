Thompson Equipment logo

Thompson Equipment, a dealer of aggregate-processing equipment and solutions for more than 40 years, announced the addition of Rubble Master's mobile impact crushers to its offerings.

This expansion includes Rubble Master's leading models: RM 90GO!, RM 100GO! and RM 120X, now available at Thompson's Lisbon, Maine, and Oxford, Conn., branches.

With this partnership, Thompson Equipment is poised to offer additional mobile equipment alongside its established stationary options, empowering customers to achieve greater agility on the job, increase aggregate production, vertically integrate their aggregate supply and ultimately enhance profitability.

"This partnership opens up a tremendous opportunity for us with the addition of different size class machines," said Steve Ferris, vice president of Thompson Equipment. "With Rubble Master's mobile solutions, we aim to meet the needs of a broader customer base by offering unparalleled service and equipment. At Thompson, we believe that 'the more you make, the more you make,' and this collaboration will help us achieve our profitability goals."

"We are thrilled about our new partnership with Thompson Equipment. Their wealth of experience and complementary products provide an excellent opportunity to serve a wider array of contractors and producers in New England," said Paul Smith, North American sales manager at Rubble Master Americas.

Designed with the operator in mind, Rubble Master equipment is user-friendly and comes with comprehensive training modules and attractive financing options. Its advanced engineering increases efficient fuel consumption, potentially minimizing operating expenses. Its high-quality design and construction help reduce breakdowns for increased uptime and reduced downtime. Rubble Master's telematics mobile app, RM XSMART, offers functionality for monitoring and managing equipment and optimizing processes to help enhance profitability.

For more information, visit www.thompson-equip.com and www.rubblemaster.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories