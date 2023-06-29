List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Thompson Equipment Relocates to New Facility in Maine

    Thu June 29, 2023 - Northeast Edition #14
    CEG


    Thompson Equipment recently relocated to a new facility at 15 Lisbon St., Lisbon, Maine, just down the street from its previous location.

    "Our shop capabilities [at the previous facility] were extremely limited, and we found ourselves doing a lot of repair work outside, which is not that unusual by the nature of the equipment we sell, but in the winter months it was not a pleasant experience — we needed to bring that work inside" said Steve Ferris, vice president of Thompson Equipment. "We also needed more space for staff, warehousing and virtually every aspect of our operation.

    Ferris added that over the past several years, Thompson has experienced unprecedented growth.

    "The construction market in New England, particularly the aggregate market, has been strong and we have just outgrown our old facility," he said.

    Thompson Equipment has been a supplier of aggregate processing equipment and service for more than 40 years and exclusively represents Astec Industries Inc. for all of New England and the company also recently opened a new facility in Oxford, Conn.

    Astec Industries is the largest single-source supplier for processing equipment, asphalt equipment, trenching and boring equipment available in the marketplace, according to the company. Astec's aggregate processing lines include: Astec Mobile Screens, JCI Inc., Kolberg-Pioneer Inc., Telsmith Inc. and Breaker Technology. For portable power, Thompson just allied itself with CK Power for portable and stationary power plants.

    Thompson Equipment's new facility in Lisbon is 13,000 sq. ft. and sits on 25 acres, leaving plenty of room for future growth and space for a sizable equipment yard. The shop features three 30-ft. by 100-ft. service bays designed for working on portable equipment and the facility provides four times the previous amount of warehousing space available to the dealer. This, according to Thompson, has made a substantial difference in the number of parts and support equipment that it can now inventory, which provides the company with the ability to keep on hand significant amounts of product, such as manganese. Items such as screens, motors, bearings and electrical components are now in inventory at Thompson at higher levels than at the company's previous facility.

    "Besides the amount of product that we can inventory, the real game changer here for us is the shop space," said Ferris. "This shop, with a radiant-heated floor puts us in a great position to work on our customers' machines while they are shut down during the wintertime. That was not really an option for us in the past and it is going to allow us to provide vastly better service."

    Ferris added that from this new Lisbon location, Thompson Equipment has nine factory-trained technicians for the entire Astec product line. The company also has three Peterbilt tractor trucks and a smaller Ford F550 service truck, all of which are fully equipped with cranes, welders and service bodies. At its Oxford, Conn., location, the company has an additional Peterbilt tractor truck, equipped with the same service features as its one in Lisbon.

    For more information, call 833/269-8192. CEG

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

    Thompson Equipment’s new 13,000-sq.-ft. facility in Lisbon, Maine, is just down the street from its previous location. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Equipment’s new facility, with its oversized equipment service bays, allows the company to service equipment year-round. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Equipment is now representing CK Power for portable and stationary power plants. (CEG photo)
    The diversity of the Astec product offerings provides Thompson Equipment with the ability to put a crushing spread together to achieve any spec a customer may be looking to produce. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Equipment now has the largest inventory of parts in its 40-year history. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Equipment now has the largest inventory of parts in its 40-year history. (CEG photo)
    Thompson has a large selection of portable jaw and cone crushers from Astec as well as portable screening plants. Everything in the yard is available for sale or rent. (CEG photo)
    Thompson is equipped with all the necessary tools to keep equipment running efficiently, including this Grove crane. (CEG photo)
    Astec makes available to Thompson every size of stacker and conveyor. (CEG photo)
    Steve Ferris, vice president of Thompson Equipment, has spent most of life exposed to and learning about the heavy equipment industry. (CEG photo)
    Manning the parts counter are John Therrien (L) and Scott Howe. (CEG photo)
    John Cox is the parts manager of Thompson Equipment in Lisbon, Maine. (CEG photo)




