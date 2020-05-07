--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Thompson Pump Adds New Pump to Its Rotary Wellpoint Lineup

Thu May 07, 2020 - National Edition
Thompson Pump


With unassisted priming and automatic re-priming, the 6RW pump features high air handling and large water volume capabilities – up to 1,400 gpm and heads up to 80 ft.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturers of heavy-duty portable diesel-powered bypass and dewatering pumps, debuted its 6 in. rotary wellpoint pump (Model: 6RW-DIS-4LE2T-X) at this year's ConExpo-Con/AGG trade show in Las Vegas.

The Thompson Pump rotary wellpoint pumps are the "original" rotary wellpoint pumps designed by the company's co-founder, George Thompson, and trusted by contractors worldwide for decades, according to the manufacturer.

With unassisted priming and automatic re-priming, the 6RW pump features high air handling and large water volume capabilities – up to 1,400 gpm and heads up to 80 ft.; operating speeds up to 2,000 rpm; and a low HP engine for better fuel efficiency – an EPA Final Tier IV Isuzu engine (Model: 4LE2T), with diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) after treatment.

The 6RW pump is designed for wellpoint and sock dewatering applications, and can be used in place of a comparable 6 in. vacuum or piston pump, making it a cost-effective dewatering option.

"This 6 inch version was created, in part, due to the high demand to expand the rotary pump family's dewatering capabilities," said Chris Thompson, president of Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company.

There also is an 8RW and 12RW version. The pumps are equipped with abrasion and corrosion resistant parts, polyurethane rotors, and stainless steel wear plates that can handle intense industrial and plant applications.

For more information, visit thompsonpump.com.



