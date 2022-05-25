Lucy Thompson Marsh

Thompson Tractor Co. Inc. recently was certified as a Women's Business Enterprise in March of 2022, making Thompson Tractor the largest woman-owned business in Alabama.

The WBE certification, issued March 10, 2022, was approved by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a widely recognized national organization dedicated to promoting and certifying female-owned businesses. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

According the WBENC, the WBE certification is "the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S."

The female owners of Thompson Tractor are Lucy Thompson Marsh, Lisa Thompson Smith, Annie Thompson Summerville, Maxwell Elizabeth Keena and Malley Thompson Froehlich. Marsh is the president and CEO of Thompson Tractor. She leads Thompson under a vision of service.

"Everything we do revolves around service," Marsh said. "As a leader, I want to serve my employees. As a business, we want to serve our customers and as a community partner, we want to serve the communities in which we operate."

To receive the WBE certification, Thompson Tractor underwent a detailed and thorough vetting process. In addition to supporting the application with extensive documentation to demonstrate eligibility, the application process also included a virtual site tour with a WBENC representative. The day following the site tour, Thompson Tractor received the WBE certification.

For more information, visit www.thompsontractor.com.

About Thompson Tractor Co. Inc.

Thompson Tractor Co. Inc was founded in 1957 by Hall W. Thompson and is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.

The Thompson succession continued in 2019 when Lucy became dealer principal. Thompson Tractor Co. Inc is the Caterpillar dealer of Alabama and northwest Florida and the Hyundai forklift dealer of Georgia, North Alabama and central Tennessee.

Thompson Tractor specializes in the sale and service of Caterpillar products, including earthmoving and construction, along with diesel engines used for electric power generation, on-highway trucks and marine propulsion applications.

The mission of Thompson Tractor is "to create value for our employees, customers, shareholders, suppliers and communities."

Thompson Tractor employees more than 1,500 employees and operates out of 30 locations.

About Women's Business Enterprise National Council

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping women-owned businesses thrive.

WBENC was founded in 1997 to develop a nationwide standard for women-owned business certification. Since then, the organization has grown to become the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled and operated by women in the United States and a leading advocate for women-owned businesses in corporate and government supply chains.

Today's top stories