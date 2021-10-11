Case Construction Equipment will provide attendees of The ARA Show with an opportunity to win big when they register with Case in booth 1201.

Case Construction Equipment will provide attendees of The ARA Show with an opportunity to spin for a chance to win the use of a new Case compact track loader (CTL) for a year.

The prize will be awarded once each day of the show. Case also will offer show attendees an exclusive CTL "Pick Two" offer.

Each attendee who quotes a CTL at the show and buys before April 30, 2022, will be eligible to pick one free attachment from a list that includes a pallet fork kit and various bucket options, and then choose between an additional two-year extended warranty or zero percent financing for 48 months — all at no additional charge.

Case representatives also will be on hand to help attendees quote new equipment for their rental fleets. The all-new Case TV620B — the largest and most powerful CTL in the industry — also will be making its Las Vegas debut at the show, and trusted rental equipment such as the CX145D SR excavator and Case backhoes will be on display.

"We have a long-time commitment to the rental industry, and we're coming to ARA with real opportunities for rental businesses to bolster their equipment fleet for the next year and beyond," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "Between the chance to win the use of a CTL for a year, and taking advantage of the great deals available now, we are at the show to demonstrate our commitment to serve you, your business and your customers."

For more information on Case at The ARA Show, including terms and conditions around show offers, visit CaseCE.com/ARA. For more on Case products, visit CaseCE.com/Rental.

*Full rules and offer information can be found by clicking here.

Today's top stories