Sir Robert McAlpine selects three Potain cranes for the 2 Finsbury Avenue development in London. Manitowoc's Lift Solutions Team assists with custom design and lift planning for the challenging project, involving extreme heights and limited access. The cranes, including MR 418 and MR 225 A models, are strategically placed at different heights on the skyscraper. This marks the first use of Potain's Cab-IN personnel elevator, aiding construction efficiency. The project is set for completion in 2027.

Manitowoc photo “We selected Potain luffing-jib tower cranes for their strong lifting capacities and fast operation, which are crucial for a project of this scale,” said Steve Wright, commercial plant manager of Sir Robert McAlpine.

Sir Robert McAlpine is using three Potain tower cranes from its extensive fleet on the ambitious 2 Finsbury Avenue (2FA) development in the heart of London's financial district. This nearly 560-ft. dual high-rise mixed-use building is scheduled for completion in 2027 and offers multiple unique challenges, including extreme working heights and limited access in the densely populated area.

Manitowoc photo

Manitowoc's Lift Solutions Team, which provides custom design and lift planning services to customers, worked closely with Sir Robert McAlpine during the planning of the project and throughout the cranes' commissioning to design specialized crane bases and anchorage solutions for safety and efficiency.

"Our planning began in 2021, owing to the complexity of this development. The design included specialized crane bases and non-standard anchorage solutions and the developer was confident it would deliver the best result," said Steve Wright, commercial plant manager of Sir Robert McAlpine. "We selected Potain luffing-jib tower cranes for their strong lifting capacities and fast operation, which are crucial for a project of this scale. Our team ran several scenario plans to find the right combination for handling heavy loads in limited space. Their out-of-service radii also provided the flexibility needed in this tight setting."

Overcoming Engineering Challenges

The three Potain tower cranes on the project comprise one MR 418 and two MR 225 A models. To fit them within the footprint of the 2FA project, the MR 418 was installed on an elevated platform, and the other two were positioned on the 13th and 15th floors. The lattice steel platform supporting the MR 418 was mounted on vertical legs, which connect directly to the building's piles, ensuring efficient load transfer. This whole installation phase required meticulous planning and specific connection points to attach the cranes to the building as construction advances.

Manitowoc photo

"I would say this is one of the most complex projects our team has worked on, but developing the solution was a great engineering achievement," said Jako Van der Walt, lead design engineer of Sir Robert McAlpine. "We received excellent support from Manitowoc Lift Solutions to create the desired crane bases and ensure we could properly tie off to the building where needed."

The MR 418 on-site is equipped with Potain's Cab-IN personnel elevator, which transports operators or technicians from top to bottom — an essential feature for a 558-ft. tall development. This project marks the company's first use of these. All cranes arrived on site in early August 2024 and will remain in use until mid-2025, lifting and positioning heavy loads such as steel components and the roof's mechanical, electrical, and plumbing elements.

The 26.5-ton capacity Potain MR 418 is fitted with 164 ft. of jib from its maximum of 199 ft. The Potain MR 225 A cranes are 15.5-ton capacity cranes working with 148 ft. and 164 ft. of jib from its maximum of 180 ft.

Sir Robert McAlpine is a family-owned construction and infrastructure company established in 1869 and one of the leading contractors in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in designing, developing, building and preserving some of Britain's most iconic buildings.

For more information, visit manitowoc.com/potain.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories