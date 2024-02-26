Photo courtesy of Thunder Creek Equipment Shawna Hayes

Thunder Creek Equipment has named Shawna Hayes as its new national accounts manager.

Hayes will focus on serving strategic and national accounts in her new role, as well as support the organization's sales team in serving dealers and clients nationwide.

Hayes joins Thunder Creek after a successful tenure as the senior technical account representative and OEM business development manager for a major American producer of lubricants, additives and related components. In that role, she oversaw the continued growth of sales in both revenue and the number of customers.

Thunder Creek Equipment designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction. This includes the original, industry-leading, No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO), and Service and Lube Trailer (SLT) as well as their medium duty truck upfit counterparts, the No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Truck Upfit (MTU) and the Service and Lube Truck Upfit (SLU).

"Shawna has a proven and consistent track record of growing revenue in industrial markets, as well as understanding the needs of large-scale, enterprise-level businesses," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "She's done it through building strong relationships, understanding the unique needs of each business, and showing how the products and services she represents help them achieve efficiencies — a perfect fit for our continued mission here at Thunder Creek."

"Fuels, lubricants, fluids, and field service are arguably the most important resource for a business who operates capital equipment in harsh, off-road conditions," said Hayes. "I'm excited to carry that experience and belief into this new role, where we'll continue to make Thunder Creek the industry's leading name in uptime and performance."

For more information, visit ThunderCreek.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

