Thunder Creek photo Jeremy Castillo

Thunder Creek Equipment has named Jeremy Castillo as the new territory sales manager for the southwestern United States, including California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

Castillo brings more than a decade of experience in equipment sales and account management, working with both global OEMs and regional distributors across the construction and heavy equipment industries.

"Jeremy is a proven sales leader with a strong track record across large, multi-state territories," said Niki Patterson, western regional sales manager, Thunder Creek Equipment. "He brings a strategic, relationship-driven approach and knows how to support dealers and customers with the tools they need to grow. His experience in the southwest makes him a natural fit to lead this region for Thunder Creek."

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, disaster recovery and utility construction. This includes the No-HAZMAT fuel and service trailer (MTT), No-HAZMAT fuel and service truck (MTU), the multi-tank oil trailer (MTO), service and lube trailer (SLT) and service and lube truck (SLU).

"This region covers everything from remote desert sites to major urban builds — all demanding smarter ways to keep equipment moving," said Castillo. "Thunder Creek brings the mobility and efficiency our customers need to stay ahead, and I'm excited to help deliver that advantage across the Southwest."

For more information, visit thundercreek.com.

