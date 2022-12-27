Kyle Barton

Thunder Creek Equipment has named Kyle Barton of Carbondale, Ill., its newest territory sales manager (TSM) focusing on construction and related off-road/industrial operations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Thunder Creek manufactures and sells a full range of mobile fueling and service solutions, including the original multi-tank bulk diesel trailers that allow businesses to haul up to 920 gallons of diesel without a HAZMAT endorsement, and the company's proprietary 2-in-1 closed loop system for handling diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

Barton joins Thunder Creek after years of serving in regional sales, dealer development and management roles for major manufacturers in the construction and material handling industries. He also brings a unique perspective to the job as the former owner of a trucking company that served the coal industry.

"I've been on job sites of every shape and size, and every contractor handles fueling, fluids and service differently — I'm excited at the opportunity to help businesses standardize these activities and drive real savings in their operations," said Barton.

"For me, it's not about the sale — it's about the ongoing relationship and driving value to our dealers and customers throughout the life cycle of the product. We're going to do a lot of good for businesses with these solutions and Thunder Creek's no-nonsense approach to the industry."

"Kyle is a born-and-bred Midwesterner who understands the unique challenges of job sites throughout the region," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "His unique experience on both sides of the fleet management experience will be a great asset for our dealers and customers."

