Thunder Creek Equipment Will Exhibit Latest in Fuel and Fluid Handling at ConExpo 2020

Wed January 29, 2020 - National Edition
Thunder Creek


Thunder Creek made a series of detailed improvements to its Multi-Tank Trailer (MTT) fuel and service platform in 2019 that allows users to legally haul up to 920 gal. of diesel without a CDL or HAZMAT endorsement.

Thunder Creek Equipment (Booth S65029 in the South Hall) will exhibit the latest in fuel and fluid handling technologies at ConExpo 2020, including the next evolution of the company's exclusive multi-tank platform that allows contractors to transport bulk diesel and service fluids to job sites without requiring a CDL or HAZMAT.

Thunder Creek made a series of detailed improvements to its Multi-Tank Trailer (MTT) fuel and service platform in 2019 that allows users to legally haul up to 920 gal. of diesel without a CDL or HAZMAT endorsement (Title 49 (CFR49) (local regulations may apply).

The MTT updates are highlighted by a new electric manifold that automatically shuts off tank valves after fueling to ensure legal transportation and provide protection against users accidentally leaving a valve open, which could subject them to moving violations.

Additionally, Thunder Creek redesigned the front-end of its MTTs to accommodate new customization options and quality improvements like improved door hinge design and a stronger DEF container shelf. Other notable engineering and optional feature additions include:

  • Re-engineered tank design to increase strength and durability in off-road applications
  • Thicker-gauge steel on MTT doors, plus new heavy-duty latches
  • Added option of gas- or diesel-powered fuel pumps that deliver up to 30 gal. per minute
  • Upgraded optional heavy-duty 35- and 50-ft. fuel hose reels for added versatility

Thunder Creek's MTTs are available in 460-, 690- and 920-gal. capacities that feature isolated fuel tanks configured in four, six or eight individual 115-gal., DOT-compliant tanks that are conjoined by a manifold to a single pump. Additionally, each MTT is fully customizable with a variety of maintenance and fuel handling solutions, including bulk DEF storage and closed-system dispensing, which ensures industry-leading DEF quality.

The company also recently introduced a new medium-duty truck body — the Multi-Tank Upfit — that can haul bulk diesel on the road without requiring a CDL or HAZMAT endorsement (Title 49 (CFR49) — local regulations may apply). Each truck is outfitted with eight independent 115-gal. tanks (920-gal. total capacity) that are only connected when a common manifold is opened at the pumping station.

The new Multi-Tank Upfit is currently compatible with the Ford F550 chassis (Class 5 — either with or without PTO) — Thunder Creek plans on engineering the body for additional Class 5 and Class 6 trucks. The rear utility box of the new design contains the diesel pump and the manifold system. Options include a variety of meters for measuring, security and tracking, numerous reel options and lengths, a powerful 4-micron filter to ensure greater fuel quality, and color schemes that match what is available with the Thunder Creek line of fuel and service trailers.

For more information, call 866/535-7667.



