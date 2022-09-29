List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Tigercat D7 Offers Next Generation Harvesting Head Control

Thu September 29, 2022 - National Edition
Tigercat


Using multiple layers of matrices correlating price, demand and production limits to each log size under each tree species, the control system optimizes each processed tree to achieve the best value.
The Tigercat D7 control system combines a solid and field proven hardware and bucking control system with a Tigercat developed head control and user interface. The system offers powerful functionality, simplicity and intuitive operator navigation.

There are two types of bucking control available for D7. Priority-based bucking logic utilizes a list of operator-entered log specifications sizes to determine how best to process the tree. D7 Optimization level uses a value-based logic.

Using multiple layers of matrices correlating price, demand and production limits to each log size under each tree species, the control system optimizes each processed tree to achieve the best value. These matrices are usually programmed by the timber buyer.

Reporting

Both Tigercat D7 priority and optimization levels offer StanForD Classic, StanForD 2010, and PDF production reporting based on contracts, operators, species and product groups. The reports provide total quantity and volume, as well as per species and product group quantities and volume. Reports can be viewed on screen, or exported for later analysis. D7 also sends production volume data to RemoteLog, Tigercat's optional telematics system.

GPS Integration

D7 can be equipped with a GPS receiver and the GeoInfo software. This provides an active navigation application using the machine's current position on a georeferenced map. Work site maps can be viewed on the in-cab display screen, allowing the operator to easily view the site layout, track the movement of the machine, and view production information. Restricted areas can be marked with boundary alarms.

D7 currently is available for the Tigercat 534 harvesting head.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




