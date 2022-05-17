Tigercat Industries' TCi 920 forestry dozer will be making the rounds at several U.S. forestry industry tradeshows this spring.

The dozer will be branded under the new TCi badge, as Tigercat Industries continues to design machines for applications beyond forest harvesting systems. All products falling under the TCi brand are, and will continue to be designed, manufactured and supported by Tigercat Industries.

Seeking to overcome shortcomings that harvesting professionals have experienced when applying standard-build, mass production dozers to forestry operations, the new 920 is designed specifically for use in logging applications.

The 920 is powered by the Tigercat FPT N45 Tier 4f engine rated at 101 kw (135 hp). It is equipped with a 7.5 in. pitch heavy duty undercarriage, a responsive and efficient closed loop track drive system, strong, impact-resistant belly pans and durable structural components throughout.

The 920 provides the power, durability and versatility for deck clearing, road building and clean-up activities on logging sites, according to the manufacturer.

The carefully designed forestry cab offers the operator clear sightlines augmented by the sloped front hood and rear-mounted exhaust. The cab is quiet and comfortable with a heated and cooled air ride seat, ergonomic armrest mounted joysticks, and a large touchscreen machine control system interface.

For more information, visit tigercat.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

