The new Tigercat BG13 is a large capacity bunching grapple suited to high production shovel logging operations.

The BG13 bunching grapple design is based on the Tigercat skidder grapples, featuring a strong grapple box, large, robust tong cylinders and a choice of plate or boxed tongs.

High-quality, heavy duty components are used throughout. The rotate motor and manifold are common with the Tigercat LG4053 and LG5057 loader grapples, providing enhanced durability and reliability, according to the manufacturer.

Hydraulic hoses are routed on top of the boom and under the connecting pin, protecting the hoses from damage.

The large 13 sq. ft. capacity grapple maximizes load size and minimizes cycle times, significantly increasing productivity. The wide tip-to-tip grapple opening allows scattered bunches to be quickly and easily gathered.

The Tigercat BG13 bunching grapple is best matched to LSX870D and LS855E carriers.

For more information, visit www.tigercat.com.

Today's top stories