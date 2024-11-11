Tigercat introduces the new 250E knuckleboom loader, replacing the 250D model. Enhanced features include improved operator comfort, increased swing torque, reinforced boom system, and greater visibility. The 250E also boasts a more efficient hydraulic oil fill system and enhanced maintenance features.

Photo courtesy of Tigercat Among other improvements, the latest 250 series iteration has an improved operator's cab, greater swing torque and a new boom system.

Tigercat has replaced the 250D loader with the new and improved 250E model.

Tigercat 250 series loaders are a staple on southern U.S. landings for tasks such as delimbing, slashing, merchandising and loading trucks. Among other improvements, the latest 250 series iteration has an improved operator's cab, greater swing torque and a new boom system.

On account of the increased swing torque, the boom system has been strengthened to handle the increased lateral forces now available to the operator for tough pull-through delimbing applications. The boom cylinders are cushioned at the end of stroke for smoother boom operation.

A through-tip yoke routes hydraulic hoses to the grapple through the end of the boom for increased hose protection.

The new operator's station is more roomy with 16 percent greater internal volume, enhancing leg room and adding width. The joysticks and switches are mounted on the armrests within comfortable reach. An improved climate control system allows the operator to set the desired temperature for a more comfortable and temperature-consistent working environment.

Climate controlled cupholders keep drinks hot or cold for longer. Dedicated in-cabin storage areas include a space for a full size Tigercat insulated lunchbox.

Operator visibility has been improved with larger front and side windows. The wiper motor, radio and touchscreen display control system have all been relocated for improved sightlines. A work light has been added to on the right side of the engine enclosure for better visibility to the delimber during early morning and low light operating conditions. The redesigned swing motor cover further improves the operator's line of sight to the work area. The cover has integrated storage for tools and grease.

The DEF tank fill cap has been repositioned lower on the machine for added ease of access and safety. The 250E also is equipped with an electric pump hydraulic oil fill system. These added conveniences enhance the operator experience and make daily maintenance routines more efficient.

For more information, visit https://www.tigercat.com/new-250e-loader/

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories