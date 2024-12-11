Tigercat has officially launched their 6500 chipper, a heavy-duty machine designed for high production and flexibility. It offers adjustable rotor speeds, pivot frame for angle and height adjustments, and easy maintenance features. Optional magnetic head pulley for metal removal.

Photo courtesy of Tigercat Tigercat 6500 chipper

Tigercat's 6500 chipper is a heavy-duty down-swing drum chipper designed for high production and maximum flexibility. Rotor speeds are adjustable based on infeed material density and desired chip length — ranging from 0.5-2 in. — to maximize throughput and product quality.

With a frame that pivots on the undercarriage, the operator is able to adjust the infeed angle for varying feedstock or raise and lower the discharge height to adjust the chip pile size or accommodate top load trailers. The pivoting upper frame also allows for transport on a 18 in. lowboy trailer without the need to fold the discharge conveyor to maintain transport height under 13 ft. 6 in.

Maintenance is made easy with convenient service access. The split hog box opens over centre to fully access the rotor and screens for simple knife changes. The grate frame is hydraulically retractable for inspection, service or impact detection. The single discharge conveyor is open on the bottom for clean operation and easy servicing. A tool storage area mounted on the side of the machine hydraulically raises and lowers for added convenience.

An optional large diameter magnetic head pulley is available to effectively remove metal from the end product. The machine also is prepared to accept over-band magnet systems.

