The capabilities of the six-wheel drive 635H in steep terrain and cable assist applications have been taken to the next level with the integration of a Tigercat designed and built swing boom system initially introduced on the 635G series skidder.

The additional working envelope and ability to position the grapple well outside of the working track of the machine increases productivity in applications where skidder travel is restricted or limited by terrain characteristics.

With the ability to lock the seat and operate the machine from any position with full drive controls, the Tigercat Turnaround 220-degree seat allows the operator to position the seat at any rearward-facing angle to align the field of view to the working area of the grapple.

The slew system at the base of the boom is field-proven, using components that are common to Tigercat track machines. In addition to the increased working envelope, the boom has a more powerful lifting capacity compared with a conventional dual function arch, according to the manufacturer.

For cable assisted applications, the skidder can be factory-equipped for tethering with optimally positioned frame lugs and through-the-blade cable routing. The lugs attach to the frame structure behind the front axle, closer to the payload.

For more information, visit tigercat.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

