Tigercat has released the 822E series feller bunchers and harvesters with the latest features and upgrades.

The 822E is the most compact track feller buncher and harvester platform in the Tigercat track carrier line-up. The powerful machine is versatile for challenging thinning and final felling applications. Strong lift capacity, tight-tuck ER boom geometry and compact tail-swing make the 822E the perfect choice for selective felling where minimal site impact is important, according to the company.

The harvester configuration is available with a fixed or leveling undercarriage. High horsepower and harvester head optimized hydraulics provides responsive control, quick feed speed and powerful delimbing capability for high performance and productivity.

The 822E series carriers can be equipped with the Tigercat FPT N67 Non-certified, Tier IVf or Stage V engine, producing 282 hp (210 kW). A redesigned engine enclosure provides improved roof access for clearing debris. A boom slider also reduces debris build-up in hard-to-reach areas.

The clamshell-style enclosure and drop-down side platform allow easy access to all sides of the engine, valves and daily service points. A hot shutdown feature has been added, which allows the turbo to sufficiently cool before stopping the engine, for improved turbo life.

A larger, spring-assisted pump cover improves service access to the hydraulic pump area. Hydraulic improvements include quicker anti-stall response, consistent anti-cavitation flow and improved heat rejection.

The updated E-series cab includes a new parallel action air ride seat with integrated heating and cooling. The reclining seat is fully adjustable with seat angle and seat extension adjustment and the wider seat cushion and lumbar support provide operator comfort all day long.

The full-length front window and narrow side posts give the operator an enhanced view of the tracks and surrounding area. The HVAC controls feature a new infinitely variable fan speed control, which can be adjusted on the control panel, or by the machine control system touchscreen. Additional features include an emergency stop button and multiple storage locations with nets to keep objects in place.

