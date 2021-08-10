The addition of the LSX870D to the Tigercat lineup provides a higher power, closed loop drive alternative to the LS855E.

Tigercat has introduced the LSX870D shovel logger.

Based on the popular LX870D series track carrier platform, the machine is designed for extreme duty steep slope logging. With the choice of attachments including the new Tigercat BG13 grapple with a live heel boom or the SC08 shovel clam grapple, the LSX870D is suited to pre-bunching and shovel logging in challenging terrain.

The addition of the LSX870D to the Tigercat lineup provides a higher power, closed loop drive alternative to the LS855E. Where the LS855E provides higher swing speed and lower ground pressure, the LSX870D allows for improved multifunctioning ability and quicker, more responsive travel speed.

The Tigercat FPT C87 engine supplies 330 hp (245 kW), which combined with the dedicated attachment pump, provides plenty of multi-functioning power. Lift and reach capabilities for the LS855E and the LSX870D are identical.

Tigercat's leveling track machines use innovative technologies and systems optimized for a wide range of steep slope applications including shovel logging, felling and harvesting. Tigercat's super-duty leveling undercarriage is longer and wider, providing exceptional stability on steep slopes, according to the manufacturer.

The leveling design uses two massive hydraulic cylinders and heavy steel sections for a solution that is simple, robust and reliable. The Tigercat leveling system leans into the hill when leveling to the side, which further improves machine stability and operator comfort.

