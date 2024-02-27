List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Tigercat Debuts New Steep Slope Machine

    Tue February 27, 2024 - National Edition
    Tigercat


    The LS857 shovel logger represents a reimagining by Tigercat designers of what a steep slope carrier should look like.
    Photo courtesy of Tigercat
    The LS857 shovel logger represents a reimagining by Tigercat designers of what a steep slope carrier should look like.

    At the 2024 Oregon Logging Conference, Tigercat debuted a prototype machine that will further advance steep slope harvesting.

    Based on the immensely popular and successful 855E platform, the LS857 shovel logger represents a reimagining by Tigercat designers of what a steep slope carrier should look like.

    The result is a machine with more leveling capability, superior cable management in winch assisted applications, and a series of design enhancements including increased boom lift and improvements to service access, according to the manufacturer. The switch to in-tank hydraulic filters improves filtration and extends service intervals, and the shape of the fuel tank increases useable volume.

    The LS857 appearing at OLC also was equipped with Tigercat's new live heel feller-director boom set. This new boom system is the best of all worlds with nearly 36 ft. reach, a live heel for added utility, and the versatile and highly productive 5195 directional felling saw pinned to the end of it.

    For more information, visit tigercat.com.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




