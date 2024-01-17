List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    VIDEO: Timberpro Helps Boosts Production for Northern Minnesota Company

    Wed January 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #2
    Road Machinery & Supplies Co.



    Falling timber in the middle of the winter is a race against the clock and Mother Nature. To meet production goals, you need equipment that is reliable and maximizes the short window of the season.

    That's why Greg Tibbetts, owner of Tibbetts Trucking Inc., utilizes Timberpro forestry equipment. With a fleet consisting of a TN-735D feller buncher; TF-830D and TF-830C forwarders; and a TF-830D forwarder equipped with a H219x harvester head, Tibbetts' crews can meet their lofty production goals.

    RMS photo

    "We're falling ahead of the processors and placing the trees bundles. This allows us to process at the bundles and let forwarders get a full load in two to three stops," explained Tibbetts. "I'd say we gain about 50 percent production with this approach."

    The Timberpro equipment delivers peace of mind for Tibbets as he trusts it to perform every day in some of the harshest conditions. Which is why Timberpro continues to earn its way into his fleet.

    "I like the way they are built, and I've had zero issues with them," said Tibbetts. "They are impressive, and it makes me want to keep buying them."

    Tibbetts' relationship with Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) and Joel Elden, territory manager, is another factor in the decision to keep using Timberpro.

    "Joel is always in contact with me to see if there is anything we need," said Tibbetts. "He does a great job taking care of us."

    When it comes to parts and service, Tibbetts notes the proximity of the Virginia and Duluth branches to their work area as positives. Fortunately, Tibbetts said that he hasn't had to put RMS' response time to the test.

    "RMS is close by, and I know they will have parts and service available when I need it," said Tibbetts. "The best part is, I haven't had to call them. Timberpro speaks for itself."




