TimberPro to Expand Its Forestry Manufacturing Operation

Mon October 03, 2022 - Midwest Edition
Forest Machine Magazine


The new addition will add 48,765 sq. ft. to TimberPro’s existing facility. (Photo courtesy of Forest Machine Magazine)
The new addition will add 48,765 sq. ft. to TimberPro’s existing facility. (Photo courtesy of Forest Machine Magazine)

To further contribute to the economy of northern Wisconsin, TimberPro, a manufacturer of forestry equipment, is making a significant expansion to its current operation in Shawano, Wis.

Working with Keller Inc. as the construction contractor, the new addition will add 48,765 sq. ft. to TimberPro's existing facility. The company expects to spend approximately $8 million on the expansion project.

"Forestry is very important to our state's economy and expanding our operation will enable us to provide more good family-supporting jobs in northern Wisconsin," said Lee Crawford, CEO, TimberPro. "This expansion will also allow us to enhance our R&D capabilities and significantly increase our production of existing and new products."

The expansion will enable TimberPro to double the company's production capacity to help meet market demand for the equipment and attachments manufactured at the facility. In conjunction with the expansion, the company anticipates adding new positions for assemblers, welders, machinists and office staff.

The expansion project should be completed and ready for occupancy in the summer of 2023.

The forest products industry provides more than 64,000 full- and part-time jobs in Wisconsin and has a total industry output of $24.5 billion, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. TimberPro sources materials from many companies in northern Wisconsin, helping support jobs throughout the regional supply chain.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




