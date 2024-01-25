Construction Equipment Guide
Thu January 25, 2024 - Northeast Edition #3
When it comes to snow removal, getting the job done as quickly as possible is usually a top priority. However, bigger doesn't always mean better when it comes to snow tools. To maximize efficiency, operators need to ensure they've got the right tool for the job and the carrier. Ask yourself these three questions to get the right fit for your snow removal application.
Are you looking to clear a large open space, or do you need something that can get into tight spaces and around obstacles? The layout of your job site will be the primary factor in your snow tool choice:
Snow Pusher
Snow Blade
Snow Blower
You also will want to assess any obstacles that might be hidden under the snow, such as curbs, manhole covers and other immovable objects. As a side note, operators should always wear their seatbelt, and they should travel at a slow rate until they are familiar with the area. Hitting hidden objects that are under the snow could injure the operator as well as damage your machine and attachment.
When working with any attachment, it's important to know your carrier's limitations. This includes the operating and lifting capacity. Snow can be very heavy, especially when pushing it over large open areas with a snow pusher. You want an attachment that is wider than your compact tractor, skid steer or compact track loader.
You'll also need to make sure you have enough tractive effort and horsepower for large volumes of snow. If using a snow blower, you'll also want to ensure adequate PTO.
Your dealer can help with understanding your carrier's specifications. There also are online tools, like Ignite Attachments' Fit Finder, that allow you to simply enter your carrier's make and model for confident online purchasing.
The best way to maximize ROI on your attachment is to pick the right tool for all or most of your planned snow removal applications. Look for things like:
Snow removal is never a fun task, but with the right equipment, you can get the job done quickly and efficiently.