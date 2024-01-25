Ignite Attachments photo Snowblade

When it comes to snow removal, getting the job done as quickly as possible is usually a top priority. However, bigger doesn't always mean better when it comes to snow tools. To maximize efficiency, operators need to ensure they've got the right tool for the job and the carrier. Ask yourself these three questions to get the right fit for your snow removal application.

What Does Job Site Look Like

Are you looking to clear a large open space, or do you need something that can get into tight spaces and around obstacles? The layout of your job site will be the primary factor in your snow tool choice:

Snow Pusher

Best for open spaces

Move large volumes of snow quickly

Turn heavy snow into a lighter lift for your machine

No hoses or hydraulic hookups

Snow Blade

Best for driveways, sidewalks and other precision snow removal applications

More versatility in where snow can go

Push snow out of the way or into windrows

Requires hydraulics

Snow Blower

Highly maneuverable and great for precision snow removal

Propels snow out of the way rather than just pushing

Not available for all types of compact equipment

You also will want to assess any obstacles that might be hidden under the snow, such as curbs, manhole covers and other immovable objects. As a side note, operators should always wear their seatbelt, and they should travel at a slow rate until they are familiar with the area. Hitting hidden objects that are under the snow could injure the operator as well as damage your machine and attachment.

What Can My Carrier Handle

When working with any attachment, it's important to know your carrier's limitations. This includes the operating and lifting capacity. Snow can be very heavy, especially when pushing it over large open areas with a snow pusher. You want an attachment that is wider than your compact tractor, skid steer or compact track loader.

You'll also need to make sure you have enough tractive effort and horsepower for large volumes of snow. If using a snow blower, you'll also want to ensure adequate PTO.

Your dealer can help with understanding your carrier's specifications. There also are online tools, like Ignite Attachments' Fit Finder, that allow you to simply enter your carrier's make and model for confident online purchasing.

Which Tool Has Best ROI for Situation

The best way to maximize ROI on your attachment is to pick the right tool for all or most of your planned snow removal applications. Look for things like:

Durable construction to handle heavy loads and frequent use

Reinforced frame to withstand the weight of heavy snow and impacts

Reversible and replaceable skid shoes

Adjustable spring-loaded blade trip

Reversible, high-strength steel cutting edges to double the useful life of blades

Corrosive-resistant finishes

Top-notch service and support

Snow removal is never a fun task, but with the right equipment, you can get the job done quickly and efficiently.

